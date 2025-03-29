Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Announces Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:HOCT)

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %
BATS:HOCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $25.65.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.