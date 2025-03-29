Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Announces Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:HOCT)

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:HOCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

