WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Plans Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.62. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $28.97.
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund
