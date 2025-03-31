BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Releases Earnings Results

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BioCorRx Trading Up 17.9 %

BioCorRx stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,262. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.57. BioCorRx has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

