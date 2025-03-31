Head-To-Head Review: Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A -3.42% -1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A -$430,000.00 ($0.03) -0.03 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$21.68 million ($0.25) -46.62

This table compares Franklin Mining and Seabridge Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Seabridge Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

