B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 16.4% increase from B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão’s previous dividend of $0.02.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Price Performance

BOLSY opened at $6.20 on Friday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, a financial market infrastructure company, provides trading services in an exchange and OTC environment. It operates through Listed; OTC; Infrastructure for Financing; and Technology, Data and Service segments. The company offers listed equities and securities for anhydrous fuel ethanol, Arabica coffee 4/5 and 6/7, corn, crystal sugar, gold, hydrous ethanol, live cattle, and soybean commodities; ETF and sovereign debt instruments; and exchange rates, interest rates, and equities, as well as collateral management products.

