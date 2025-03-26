Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.26. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Immix Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.