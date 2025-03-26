Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVOK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.69. The stock has a market cap of £258.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

