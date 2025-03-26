Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 101,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $286.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

