iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Up 21.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) rose 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 110,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 163,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Stock Up 20.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.