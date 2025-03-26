iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Up 21.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) rose 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 110,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 163,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Stock Up 20.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.