Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 91,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 115,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

