Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 262,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 62,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.