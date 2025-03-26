ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BIS)

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,785. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

