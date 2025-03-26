ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BIS)

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,785. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.