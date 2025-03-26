Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2392 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 17.4% increase from Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NBSD traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. 51,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,196. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

Get Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

About Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.