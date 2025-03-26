T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1513 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TAXE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $51.35.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
