T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1513 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 26.49m in AUM and 102 holdings. TAXE is actively managed, seeking the highest level of income by targeting municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes TAXE was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by T.

