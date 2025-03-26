ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 76.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

ARR stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 4,052,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $122,749.51. This represents a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.