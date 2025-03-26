iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Reduced by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,476,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

