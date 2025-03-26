Kinetik Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNTK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.85. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,967,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,083,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after buying an additional 475,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Kinetik by 56.6% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,976,000 after buying an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. The trade was a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

