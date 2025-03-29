SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 271,167 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,460,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

