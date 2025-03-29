RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

