ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.36.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3832 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.