Caz Investments LP Sells 2,800 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Caz Investments LP trimmed its position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hippo accounts for 0.1% of Caz Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Hippo were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hippo by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hippo

In other news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $77,876.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,881.76. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $318,745.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 511,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,390.28. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,269 shares of company stock worth $2,129,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Stock Performance

HIPO stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

