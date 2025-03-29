Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,707 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $63.84 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

