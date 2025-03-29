Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 803,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,879 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 0.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $135,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $187.54 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.95, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,010,843.95. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $52,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,845,281.32. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,180 shares of company stock worth $7,159,763. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.