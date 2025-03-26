Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7044 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a 65.9% increase from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down €0.15 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching €36.73 ($39.49). The stock had a trading volume of 53,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €28.34 ($30.47) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($40.51).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Further Reading

