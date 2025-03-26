Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7044 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a 65.9% increase from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down €0.15 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching €36.73 ($39.49). The stock had a trading volume of 53,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €28.34 ($30.47) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($40.51).
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
