Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Hold

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Leonardo Trading Up 0.9 %
About Leonardo
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
