Sei Investments Co. Has $30.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,402 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Ally Financial worth $30,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ally Financial by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

