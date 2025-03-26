Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.52 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

