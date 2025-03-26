Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,905 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.06% of Enpro worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Enpro by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.69 and its 200 day moving average is $172.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.52. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.68 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

