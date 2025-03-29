Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 572.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,564,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 357,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 451.87, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.