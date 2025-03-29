Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. 4,647,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $11,252,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,968 shares of company stock worth $99,863,550 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

