Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SEA stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEA alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Report on SEA

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.