Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,003,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,236,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $407,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 558,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,121,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average of $290.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

