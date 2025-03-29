Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Releases Earnings Results

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of -0.01. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

