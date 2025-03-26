What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Methanex FY2025 Earnings?

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Methanex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MX stock opened at C$52.72 on Monday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$49.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Maloney bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.02. Also, Director Karine Delbarre purchased 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,368.72. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

