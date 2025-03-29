Triad Group (LON:TRD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.11 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.27). Triad Group shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.27), with a volume of 1,736 shares traded.

Triad Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 318.14.

Insider Transactions at Triad Group

In related news, insider Alison Lander sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.53), for a total value of £19,719 ($25,522.91). 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

