What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for NIKE FY2025 Earnings?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $66.64 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

