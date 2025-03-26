What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Corning Q2 Earnings?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Corning stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corning has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

