Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CFO Mark K. Oki bought 10,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

