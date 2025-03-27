Aegis Financial Corp Reduces Stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Aegis Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. MIND Technology makes up about 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned 0.06% of MIND Technology worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIND. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

