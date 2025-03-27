First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy” Rating

First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$1.45 price target on shares of First Nordic Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Nordic Metals Price Performance

FNM opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. First Nordic Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63.

