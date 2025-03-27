First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy” Rating

First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$1.45 price target on shares of First Nordic Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNM
First Nordic Metals Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Nordic Metals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for First Nordic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Nordic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.