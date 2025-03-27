SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

