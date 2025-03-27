CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,685.07. This represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $89,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,461.76. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,806 shares of company stock worth $5,802,013 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

