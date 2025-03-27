Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) EVP Sherrell Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,017.85. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sherrell Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10.

On Monday, March 17th, Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 85,417 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 295,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

