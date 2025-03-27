Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 40,000 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,377,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,990,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,045,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,356,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

ATSG opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

