Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Declines By 29.3%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Perseus Mining Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
About Perseus Mining
