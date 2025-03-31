Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $23.60 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $30.55.
About Oxford Instruments
