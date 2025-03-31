So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.91.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). So-Young International had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.58 million.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

