PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 4.2 %

PURE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.