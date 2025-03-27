DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.27 ($7.82) and last traded at €7.26 ($7.81). 1,886,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.15 ($7.68).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.18 and its 200-day moving average is €4.53.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

