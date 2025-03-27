Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Essentra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

